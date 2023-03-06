The fate of Akan Udofia of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, who is battling for recognition as the governorship candidate of the party will be decided by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The governorship election is on Saturday, 11 March.

The Supreme Court had, on 27 February, set aside 7 March to rule on the appeal filed by a former presidential aide, Ita Enang seeking the nullification of the election of Mr Akan as the governorship candidate of the party in the state.

Mr Enang, a former senator had prayed the court to declare him as the authentic governorship candidate of the party on the basis that Mr Udofia was not an APC member as at 26 May 2022 when the party conducted the governorship primary.

His application originated from the decision of a Federal High Court in Uyo which had on 14 November 2022 nullified the election of Mr Udofia as the APC governorship candidate for the state.

The judge, Agatha Okeke, had ordered the APC to conduct a fresh primary within 14 days but barred Mr Udofia from participating in the new election.

Dissatisfied with the judgment Mr Udofia lodged an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Abuja. The appellate court on 19 January set aside the judgment of the lower court and restored him as the APC candidate.

The appellate court held that the Federal High Court in Uyo wrongly assumed jurisdiction to entertain the matter contrary to Sections 97 and 98 of the Sheriffs Act, a decision that Mr Enang who instituted the matter was pleased with and therefore appealed to the Supreme Court.

The Appeal Court in its judgment on the matter failed to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise and publish Mr Udofia’s name as the APC governorship candidate for the governorship election in the state.

Less than a week to the election, the Commission had not yet recognised Mr Udofia as the governorship candidate of the APC in the state.

Backstory

PREMIUM TIMES last month reported that less than a week to the 2023 general elections, the APC was still without a governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, according to the lists of candidates so far released by INEC.

INEC in Akwa Ibom had, on 27 May 2022, a day after the APC governorship primary, sent a report to its headquarters in Abuja that the APC did not hold its primary.

“We wish to report that the APC governorship primary scheduled to hold on Thursday, 26 May 2022 at the Sheergrace Arena, Nsikak Eduok Avenue, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State did not hold at all,” Mike Igini, the then resident electoral commissioner in the state had said in the letter.

Mr Igini had led the monitoring team of the Commission, together with the police commissioner in the state, to the venue to monitor the exercise but were informed that the APC election committee were held up by an angry group of party members who were engaging in a fight over the control of the primary election materials along a major road in Uyo.

The APC election committee members were later rescued by the State Security Service (SSS) who took them to their office that night.

Chairman of the election committee, Tunde Ajibulu, had told Mr Igini on phone that he was unable to leave the SSS office because he was traumatised and could not go ahead with the primary.

Mr Igini, after briefing reporters on the development, left the venue of the primary at about 10:30 p.m., but the material was later released to a faction of the party who conducted the primary around midnight at a different venue.

Mr Udofia, who left the Peoples Democratic Party to join the APC in Akwa Ibom barely two weeks, was declared winner of the primary election.

INEC, who relied on the report of the exercise submitted by its state office in Uyo, had since then refused to recognise Mr Udofia as the governorship candidate of the APC in the state.

