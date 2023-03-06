Onyebuchi Ezeh, a domestic worker, has allegedly cut the genitals of a 72-year-old woman for money ritual in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria.

The incident happened on Thursday.

Chidinma Ikeanyiownu, a media aide to the State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the woman had been rescued.

Ms Ikeanyiownu said Mr Ezeh was a domestic help of the 72-year-old woman, who hails from Umunze, a community in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

“The ugly incident was discovered after the survivor raised alarm on Thursday when one of her workers alongside two other men stampeded her in her house and cut off her genital organs, including nipple, ear, fingers, among others,” she said.

She added that Mr Ezeh has been arrested and had confessed that he and others, currently on the run, were sent by an unnamed native doctor to get the victim’s body parts in order to make them rich.

Mr Ezeh, who hails from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, said he usually helped the victim to cut palm trees, and that they committed the act because of their desire to get instantly rich as assured by the native doctor, according to the media aide.

The victim is currently receiving medical treatment at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, she said.

Meanwhile, Mr Ezeh is being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the police in Anambra State for investigation.

He would soon be arraigned before Children and Gender Based Violence Magistrate Court in Awka, according to the statement.

Mrs Obinabo, Ms Ikeanyiownu said, has expressed sadness over the incident.

The commissioner, who visited the victim at the hospital, assured that other persons involved in the crime would also be apprehended and charged to court.

She vowed to collaborate with the police in the state to ensure that all the suspects were brought to book as soon as possible.

