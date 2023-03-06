Gibril Massaquoi, the Sierra Leonean man, whose acquittal of war crimes and crimes against humanity charges by a Finnish District Court is being challenged, has been accused of ordering the raping to death of two minors and a pregnant woman.

The minors, between the ages of 8 and 9 and the pregnant woman cried for help in vain, a witness has told the Turku Appeals Court in Monrovia.

“We were put in one room then the two girls and the pregnant woman were put in another room,” said “Civilian 45.” “Then they (soldiers) started using (having sex) with them.”

A former commander for Sierra Leone’s Revolutionary United Front, (RUF), Mr Massaquoi was acquitted of his charges by the Tampere District Court, which ruled in April 2021 that prosecutors did not prove he committed the crimes “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The RUF fought alongside Liberian government forces against an insurgency by the Liberian United for Reconciliation and Democracy, between 2001 to 2003. But Mr Massaquoi has always denied the charges against him, yet prosecution witnesses have continued to link him to the crimes.

Civilian 45 told prosecution lawyers on direct examination that it was the reaction of the minors and woman that made him and others to know they were raped.

“We were hearing the girls crying and we could hear the sounds of everything that was going on,” said Civilian 45. “They (rebels) kept using those girls until the pregnant woman never survived.”

But he said the minors survived the alleged incident. Rape is one of the crimes the District Court acquitted Mr Massaquoi of. Civilian 45 also accused Mr Massaquoi and his troops of looting, another charge prosecutors are challenging on appeal.

Civilian 45 alleged they were forced to carry looted items, including mattresses, chickens, ducks, and sewing machines by foot over distances from towns and villages in Lofa to Foya, amid the presence of heavily armed men.

“They put all the manpower in line,” said Civilian 45. “Then they took those things and put those things on our heads and then they will put our houses on fire.”

Civilian 45 alleged the incident happened in 2001 when RUF soldiers captured the town of Kortuhum from forces of the Liberians United for Reconciliation and Democracy, (LURD).

“Civilian 18,” and “Civilian 27,” Friday’s two other prosecution witnesses corroborated the testimony of Civilian 45.

Civilian 18 alleged on Mr Massaquoi’s orders, he was beaten and locked up in a store for an entire day without food and water until the next day when he along with a group of captives were taken to Foya.

“It was on a Monday in 2001, they (RUF Rebels) entered our town and started collecting people, men, women and children and materials then they said that they were taking us to Foya,” said Civilian 18. “They started beating people then while we were going, the put us in a store and we spent the whole (day) there.”

He said the fighters who invaded his town were speaking Krio, a Sierra Leonean English.

Civilian 18 also told the court that he survived captivity at the time he and other captives were put out by the soldiers to go and fetch wood, but said it was at that point he, and another captive escaped the area.

Civilian 27, the lone female witness for the day, who said she came from Babahum said Mr Massaquoi and his soldiers also committed looting and torture.

At these hearings, defence lawyers have been raising concern about prior inconsistent statements by the witnesses, including the dates of Mr Massaquoi’s alleged crimes.

Paula Sallinen, one of the defence counsels told FrontPage Africa/ New Narratives after the hearings that the hearings are helping them to understand how the witnesses tell their stories, as well as their testimonies about the dates and times of their client’s alleged crimes.

“We understand that people come from small villages, small communities, and it is most likely that they have discussed their experience in the lower court with each other,” said Ms Sallinen. “So we are trying to see if there’s any sort of signs that they have actually discussed this then we will assess how it will affect the credibility of the witness.”

The hearings continue on Monday.

This story was a collaboration with New Narratives as part of its West African Justice Reporting Project.

