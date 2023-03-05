Some youths in Katsina State have called on the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to form a government of national unity to build a new Nigeria.

This is even as they asked Mr Tinubu to assemble a committee of experts to manage the economy to tackle inflation and other financial predicaments facing Nigerians.

The youths, speaking under the aegis of Youths Enlightenment Crusade on Peace and Development, said there were irregularities during the just concluded presidential and national assembly elections.

They spoke Sunday afternoon at a press conference held at the Katsina Motel in Katsina.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Bashir Abu – Sabe called on Mr Tinubu to tackle insecurity.

“We call on him to assemble a committee of experts in the economic field to bring an end to the financial predicaments Nigerians are facing today. In Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger States, citizens are being decimated by the menace of banditry and terrorism. We hope to see a clear blueprint on how to bring it to an immediate and definite end,” he said.

Election not perfect but good

Mr Abu – Sabe said the presidential and national assembly elections were not perfect due to some challenges witnessed but were a bit better than the preceding ones.

“A cursory look at the election result figures released by INEC will convince any unbiased mind that this election, though not perfect, but is at least credible. A good point is the way some presidential candidate lost their states to other candidates and also the current president couldn’t deliver his state, Katsina. Here in Katsina, there is a neighbourhood where the presidential candidate of the Labour Party got 99 per cent of the total votes cast….,” he said.

He said the elections witnessed an increase in the use of foodstuffs, foreign currencies, household goods and other materials for inducing voters.

Mr Abu – Sabe added that the group noticed irregularities like voter intimidation in many cases, saying that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were also substituted with others before the start of the elections leading to malpractices.

“It’s true that INEC’s election day performance was not seamlessly leading to the late start to voting in various polling units across the country, and that some challenges with the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) were also noted. Voter intimidation in many cases linked to ethnicity or political party affiliation was also recorded across the country….,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

