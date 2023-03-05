The Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has dismissed the insinuations that the union has a prefered governorship candidate as baseless and unfounded.

The union made its position known in a communique signed by its secretary, Sola Oladapo, on Saturday after the union’s congress in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital

The communique stressed that the union had no candidate for the governorship and the state assembly elections while describing the insinuation as fake news concocted to incite the union against the public.

” The NUJ Oyo State Council, under the chairmanship of Mr Ademola Babalola, held a congress, on Friday, March 3, 2023, which was well attended by members across different chapels under the council.

“The congress deliberated extensively on a number of topical issues. After an exhaustive exchange of comments and views thereon, the congress resolved as follows:

“‘That NUJ, as a body, does not have an anointed candidate for the Saturday March 11, 2023 governorship poll in Oyo State.

“That NUJ, like in the past, offers our platform to all candidates of various political parties in the state and beyond.

“That a write up that went viral on social media, which was published by a blogger calling on the gubernatorial candidate of one political party to merge with the governorship candidate of another political party ahead of the March 11 governorship election, does not have anything to do with NUJ.

“The name of the blogger is not on the list of recognised members of NUJ in the state. Therefore, we dissociate ourselves from the publication.

“As expected of NUJ, we have been playing neutral roles among all the political parties, and we shall not shirk away from upholding the tenets of the profession, ” the communique said.

The union urged politicians to know that only Almighty God can enthrone and dethrone whosoever he wishes.

“We urge all politicians to play the game according to the rules. There should be no violence.

“There should be no bloodbath. We urge INEC to correct all anomalies reported during the last election and ensure the gubernatorial poll is better organised with the expected outcomes to be free, fair, transparent and credible.

“All journalists, especially those that have been accredited to cover the Governorship and House of Assembly elections on March 11, should be careful and be professional.

“They should let their colleagues know their locations, move in different groups for the coverage of the elections and should report emergencies to appropriate quarters, including the Situation Room of NUJ, through the number already given to them.

The Congress commended the efforts of the proprietor of Ibadan Central Hospital (ICH), and Academic Suites, Abib Olamitoye, for his kind gesture towards the Treasurer of NUJ in the state, Akeem Abas, who was attacked by armed robbers at Iyaganku, Ibadan, on his way home recently.

The congress noted that Mr Olamitoye, through Ibadan Central Hospital, provided a comprehensive medical treatment for him without collecting a dime, either from him, or NUJ.

“The Congress also appreciated our benefactor, Dr Abib Olamitoye, for his outstanding and quintessential support to NUJ in the area of infrastructure, especially the ongoing construction of a new NUJ Indoor Press Centre at Iyaganku, Ibadan.”

The governorship and state assembly elections come up on 11 March according to INEC.

