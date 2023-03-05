President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to a former First Lady, Maryam Abacha, and family on the death of their son, Abdullahi.
The president made his feelings known in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Saturday in Abuja.
According to the presidential aide, the president’s prayers and thoughts are with the family of Abacha as they grieve the passing of the young Abdullahi.
The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for those who mourned.
Abdullahi reportedly passed on in his sleep on Saturday according to a tweet by his sister, Gumsu.
His remains were buried at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja, after a pryaer at the Central Mosque in Abuja.
NAN
