The Network of African Parliamentarians for Defence and Security Committees has concluded its 7th Extraordinary Session in Abuja, Nigeria.

The four days event was held at Frazier Suite in Abuja with members of the network from across the continent in attendance.

In his opening remarks on Wednesday, the outgoing President of the Network, Sha’bban Sharada, the Chairman of Nigeria’s House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, said the session was convened to formally transition to new leadership.

The network’s new president is Berting Mobanzi, who is the chairman of Defence in the National Assembly of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mr Sharada also outlined some of the achievements of the current administration in the area of defence and national security as well as legislative interventions aimed at improving social political and economic life in the country.

“it is significant to note that the Buhari administration has not only prioritised security on its governance agenda but has committed more time, logistics and resources to address the national security challenges than any regime in the history of democratic governance in Nigeria,” he said.

Some of the legislative frameworks mentioned by Mr Sharada include; the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, Electoral Act, 2022, Police Act, 2020, the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act, the Terrorism (Amendment Act), 2015, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, and the Cyber Crime Act

He said the network has its membership from over 50 African countries.

Speaking to journalists on the sideline of the event, Vice President-General 1 of the network, Jimmy Smith of the parliament of Liberia, said leaders across the country must address the challenges of vulnerable youths in the continent in order to address security challenges.

“Today in Liberia, the single national security to the country is the vulnerable youth; this is where the responsibilities come to us all as leaders, this is a phenomenon I have seen across Africa.

“It seems we have the same challenge that we need to pay attention to for peace to reign on this continent and for the transformation and growth of our young people,” he said.

On Tuesday, the lawmakers paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, but were received by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The lawmakers will depart Abuja on Friday for their respective countries.

