The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Okon Umana has congratulated Nigeria’s President-elect Bola Tinubu for his victory at the poll.

Mr Tinubu, a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeated 17 other candidates, including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, to emerge as the winner of the 25 February election.

Mr Umana, who is a chieftain of the APC and the 2015 governorship candidate of the party in Akwa Ibom State, said in a statement issued on Wednesday that Mr Tinubu is “a man of vision, who would harness human resources to further the collective interest of Nigerians”.

He appreciated the APC members in Akwa Ibom for their support and commitment to the party during the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

“We collectively achieved the objective of ensuring that His Excellency Bola Tinubu exceeded the minimum Constitutional requirement in Akwa Ibom State,” the minister said.

Mr Umana also congratulated the former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio over his victory in the senatorial election in Akwa Ibom North-west District, and expressed the hope that Mr Akpabio would “utilise his wealth of experience to advance the cause of national development”.

The President-elect, Mr Tinubu, in his victory speech, described his election as a “shining moment” and an affirmation of Nigeria’s “democratic existence”.

He extended a hand of friendship to his opponents in the election, saying the campaign was “competitive, high-spirited”.

“Today, Nigeria stands tall as the giant of Africa. It shines even brighter as the continent’s biggest democracy,” Mr Tinubu said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

