The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday dedicated the electoral victory of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, to Nigerians.

It said this was for their courage, boundless energy, resilience and abiding love of country.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, stated in Abuja while congratulating Mr Tinubu and the Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima, on their electoral victory.

Mr Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to emerge the winner of the 25 February presidential election.

He defeated Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 6,984,520 votes and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who pulled 6,101,533 votes at the election.

Mr Morka thanked Nigerians for their overwhelming support for the APC candidate, noting that the election was vigorously contested like no other in the country’s democratic history.

“Our country and democracy are richer and stronger together in this strident onward march into a more vibrant future of opportunities, wholesome and transformative development.

“To the leader of our party, President Muhammadu Buhari, we deeply appreciate your remarkable accomplishments in office that provided a formidable springboard for our president-elect to run a victorious race.

“We remain thankful for your intrepid and steady leadership of our party.

“Your unparalleled programme of electoral and democratic reform provided the atmosphere conducive to the successful conduct of this year’s presidential election,’’ he stated.

Stating that Mr Buhari’s legacy would endure, Mr Morka commended INEC for the creditable discharge of its statutory duty to deliver a free and credible presidential election.

He applauded the armed forces and other security agencies for their vigilance and for keeping the peace and maintaining law and order during the election.

“We are equally thankful to local and international election observer missions for their roles in monitoring this process to its conclusion.

“We congratulate all candidates in the presidential contest for their eminent leadership and massive contributions to democratic progress and consolidation in our country,’’ he also stated.

The APC scribe commended all political parties and their supporters for the engaging contest.

He urged them to join hands with Mr Tinubu to work for the utmost good and benefit of Nigerians, irrespective of political, ethnic, religious, age or gender difference.

“We have confidence that our president-elect would mobilise all available human and material resources to take our country to new and lofty heights of unity, peace, economic vibrancy, security and prosperity,’’ Mr Morka stressed.

