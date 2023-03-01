Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said that Nigeria will experience more development with Bola Tinubu as president.

Mr Lawan, who made the remarks at the start of plenary on Wednesday, prayed that the country would see more, better development and progress with the leadership of Mr Tinubu.

He also prayed that the 10th Senate would provide the kind of support that the president-elect would need for the betterment of the country.

Mr Lawan said: “Let me invite distinguished senators, particularly the All Progressives Congress (APC) senators to attend if possible, the ceremony for the issuance of Certificate-of-Returns to our President-elect Bola Tinubu at 3 p.m. at the International Conference Centre (ICC).”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday, declared Tinubu the winner of the 25 February presidential election.

Mr Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, got a total vote of 8, 794, 726 to defeat his major rivals; Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 6, 984, 520 votes and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who secured 6,101,533 votes of the 24, 965, 218 total vote cast.

Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) came a distant fourth with 1,496,687 votes.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, said that Mr Tinubu was declared returned and elected having satisfied the requirements.

“That Tinubu Bola Ahmed of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law and scoring the highest votes is hereby declared the winner and elected,” Mr Yakubu said.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has also congratulated Mr Tinubu on his victory at Saturday’s Presidential Election.

This was contained in a statement by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

Mr Oyebanji described Mr Tinubu’s emergence as the president-elect as a sweet victory, coming after a rigorous fight of the electoral process.

He congratulated the president-elect, whom he described as a man of immense experience, capacity and competence; who will lead and serve the country with courage as well as sagacity.

Mr Oyebanji also congratulated Nigerians for the success of the electoral process, saying that the success of the 2023 elections attested to the fact that democracy had taken a firm root in the country.

“First of all, we give thanks to God Almighty for this victory. Hearty congratulations to our leader and President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, and a big congratulations to the Nigerian electorates- who are the real winners in the contest.

“It is a new day in Nigeria, a happy day for all lovers of democracy, Tinubu’s electoral victory is a defining moment in the anal of our political history as a nation.

“I have absolute confidence in Tinubu’s capacity to turn around the fortunes of the country and lead Nigeria to a new level of economic prosperity and international relevance,” he said.

He also congratulated INEC leadership and the ruling APC, urging Nigerians to be prepared to give massive support to the incoming administration to be led by MrTinubu.

Also, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, has described the emergence of Mr Tinubu, the President-elect, as a sign of better days to come for the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by Mr Akpabio’s Chief Press Secretary, Jackson Udom, in Uyo on Wednesday.

Mr Udom quoted Mr Akpabio as saying that the victory of Mr Tinubu was a demonstration of his acceptance across the length and breadth of the country and beyond.

Mr Akpabio, who is also the senator-elect for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, said the victory of the APC presidential candidate as declared by INEC was a confirmation of his nationwide acceptance.

“Sen. Bola Tinubu is a tested and trusted hand in service delivery. He has done it before in Lagos State and I am very confident that he will do more for Nigerians as its leader.

“He has the ability, capacity and the required experience needed to take this country to the next level in both national and international affairs,” he said.

Mr Akpabio said that 29 May would mark the commencement of the delivery of dividends of democracy to our people in renewed hope.

“I congratulate the leadership and membership of our great party on this well-deserved victory of our party,” he added.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

