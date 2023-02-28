Rivers State Government has alerted Nigerians on an audio clip which it says is fake and intended to tarnish the image of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The Commissioner for Information in Rivers State, Chris Finebone, said in a statement on Monday that the clip, which is being circulated on the Internet, claimed that Mr Wike “moved about with soldiers, intimidating people and influencing voting and collation of votes”.

It is “a lie taken from the very abyss of hell”, Mr Finebone said.

He urged the public to disregard the clip.

Mr Finebone recalled that the state government some years ago discredited a similar clip, which he said was “concocted” by a news medium during the 2016 re-run election about an alleged discussion between Mr Wike and “Hon Dum Dekor.”

“But in a hurry to throw dirt at the governor this time, some people decided to exhume and use the same old discredited clip to justify their evil machination of sullying the image of the governor.

“Let it be clearly stated that after Mr Wike and his wife managed to cast their vote last Saturday, they quietly returned to their home and never stepped out for the rest of the day.

“It was, therefore, surprising that the same individuals who, for reasons best known to them, decided to lie against the governor, have gone ahead to raise false accusations suggesting that Governor Wike moved about with soldiers intimidating people and influencing voting and collation of votes. Mr Finebone said Governor Wike does not have a soldier in his entourage, as claimed.

“The public is urged to disregard the concocted video and audio clips, voice notes and other forms of multimedia contraptions to tarnish the image of Mr Wike.”

