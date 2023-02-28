The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected presidential election results in the state declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC had declared the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as the winner of the election.

Atiku won 20 local governments areas with the total votes of 354,366 to defeat his closest rival, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled the total votes of 343,945 and won in 10 local governments.

The PDP also won the three senatorial seats and all the nine federal constituencies in the state.

The State APC acting chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, at a press conference in Osogbo, the state capital, on Monday said the Saturday’s election was conducted under a series of violence allegedly sponsored by the leadership of the PDP.

Mr Lawal claimed that members were “harassed, assaulted, humiliated and dehumanised” at different polling units during the election.

“The Presidential and National Assembly elections of last Saturday were held under a siege with the PDP hoodlums having a field day across the state to the extent that it would be impossible for any political party which is playing by the rules to win the elections against the political vampire called the PDP whose political thugs were ready to shed the blood of any strong-headed APC member or supporter,” he said.

“On the day of the elections last Saturday, in what appeared like a war situation in some parts of Osun State, political hoodlums loyal to the ruling PDP in the State, led by one notorious miscreant, Olalekan Ajagungbade popularly called “Emir,” unleashed mayhem on the people of the state, particularly the APC members, who came out to exercise their civic duty,” he alleged.

The acting chairman also claimed that armed hoodlums carted away ballot boxes at the hometown of former governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

He said, “The hoodlums, who were large in number, also attacked the country home of the immediate past governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, in Iragbiji where several polling units were raided as already thumb-printed ballot boxes were carted away by the miscreants.

“The political hoodlums armed with guns, cutlasses, axes and other dangerous weapons ransacked the strongholds of the opposition APC across the state.

“The hoodlums who got to Idi-Ogungun polling Unit in Iragbiji at 3:04 pm when the sorting and counting of votes were ongoing, were seen shooting sporadically into the air to scare the electorate as officials of the INEC narrowly escaped death by the whiskers.

“The attackers who arrived the affected polling units in full force sent the entire community into panic as the atmosphere was rented with gunshots before they eventually snatched the ballot boxes during their onslaught at Idi Ogungun, an outskirt of Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Council Area of the state and later moved to Eleesun and Odebudo, two of the popular communities in the council, all of which are APC strongholds.

“The miscreants successfully ransacked the first polling unit after which they swiftly moved to the next polling unit, which is a short distance where another ballot boxes were carted away.

“Information has it that a team of police came to repel the attacks and eventually got two of the hoodlums apprehended. We therefore call for the prosecution of the arrested thugs by the police.”

