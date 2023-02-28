The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Saturday’s National Assembly elections in Abia South inconclusive.

The INEC Returning Officer for the Abia South National Assembly elections, Georgina Ugwuanyi, a professor of Banking and Finance at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, announced this on Tuesday, while addressing the party agents at the collation centre in Aba.

Mrs Ugwuanyi said there was a substantial number of polling units, totaling 108, which had issues that necessitated rescheduled elections.

She, however, announced the available result of the elections without declaring the winners.

The results of the elections, according to her, showed that Enyinnaya Abaribe of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) scored 49,693, while the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Chinedu Onyeizu scored 43,903.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 28,422 votes.

For Aba South and North Federal Constituency, Mrs Ugwuanyi said the LP candidate, Emeka Nnamani, polled 35,502.

She said Alex Ikwecheghi of APGA polled 22,465 votes, while the incumbent member of the House of Representatives, Chimaobi Ebisike, of the PDP scored 13,388 votes.

(NAN)

