The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lifted the suspension placed on Salihu Mustapha, its National Vice Chairman, North East.

The APC Rumde Ward Chairman in Adamawa State, Abdulkadir Abdullahi, stated this at a news conference on Monday in Yola, the state capital.

Mr Mustapha had last week been suspended by the party over allegations of anti-party activities.

The party accused the official of hobnobbing with Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We have lifted the suspension earlier slammed on Comrade Mustapha Salihu, North-East National Vice Chairman of the party.

“This is as the result of reconciliation in the overall interest of our great party, Ward officials of Rumde, Yola North Local Government area.

“The disunity among party loyalists is what caused the internal party squabble that led to a purported suspension of Mustapha,” he said.

He said Mr Mustapha was clearly the leader of the party who had ensured unity among stakeholders, adding that the party was more united as a family in its quest to wrestle power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Garba Mohammed, the ward secretary of the party, described Mr Mustapha as a great man that was standing strong for the party.

Mr Mohammmed said the suspension was done in error, which he noted was regrettable.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

