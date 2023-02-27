Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ordered a re-run election for the House of Representatives at Ugo and Evboesi, Orhionmwon and Uhunwunde Local Government areas of Edo State.

The Collation Officer, Joseph Osemwenkhae, said the election was rescheduled because the election did not hold in the units due to logistics hitches.

The election will hold on 11 March

Election did not hold in the two wards in Ugo village as well as two polling units at Evboesi village in Orhionmwon.

Some units were also affected in Orhionmwon and 11 units in the Uhunwonde council area.

The collation officer, however, declared the following results for the House of Representatives:

Uhunmwonde:

Labour Party – 6778

APC – 4577

PDP – 3959

Orhionmwon:

Labour Party – 6414

APC – 7780

PDP – 6249

Total number of votes scored by the parties:

Labour Party – 13,192

APC – 12,357

PDP – 10,208

