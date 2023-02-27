The House of Representatives Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been defeated by the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Ngozi Okolie, in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State.

Mr Elumelu polled a total of 33,456 votes, while the LP candidate polled a total of 53,879 votes to emerge winner as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Returning Officer, Kenneth Ibe, a professor, on Monday in Asaba.

Mr Elumelu was elected into the lower chamber for the first time in 2007 and would have been heading for his fifth term in June but for his defeat.

In December, angry youth of a community in his constituency, Oko, chased the lawmaker away while on a ward-to-ward campaign for allegedly making empty promises.

The youth prevented Mr Elumelu from addressing them but reluctantly listened to the PDP senatorial candidate for Delta North, Ned Nwoko.

The youth said they were tired of fake promises by politicians.

“Since 1999, PDP had been coming here to campaign but after elections, they never remember the Oko community. No road, no electricity among other social amenities,” they said.

