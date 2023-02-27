The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Jakduwa Kaikaku, has won the Bade/Jakusko Federal Constituency election in Yobe State.

Declaring the result of the 25 February Presidential and National Assembly elections in Gashua on Monday, the Returning Officer, Ibrahim Sada, a professor at the Federal University, Gashua, Yobe, said Mr Kaikaku scored 31,119 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Kaikaku beat Zanna Machina of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 19,955 votes, while Ahmed Abdulrashid of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) came a distant third with 1,822 votes.

He said: “Having scored the highest votes and satisfied the requirements of the law, Jakduwa Kaikaku, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

It was earlier reported that PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, won the state where All Progressives Congress (APC) is the ruling party.

Many analysts had predicted that the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, would win in the state, but the final results have shown otherwise with the PDP declared the winner by the electoral umpire.

