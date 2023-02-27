The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the results of the three senatorial district elections in Jigawa State.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won two of the seats while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the remaining one, according to the results declared on Monday.

The commission announced, Habib Mustapha, of the PDP as the winner of the Jigawa South-west senatorial district.

Mr Mustapha defeated his rival, an incumbent senator for the district seeking reelection on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Sabo Nakudu.

INEC Returning Officer, Usman Haruna, said Mr Mustapha polled 153,731 votes against 134,802 votes polled by Mr Nakudu.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the APC in Jigawa North-west senatorial district, Babangida Hussaini, won the senatorial seat for his zone.

He polled 187,049 votes to defeat his rival, Saminu Turaki of the PDP, who got 134,199. The election result for the district was declared by the collation officer, Ahmed Garko, a professor.

Also, the APC senatorial candidate for Jigawa North-east, Abdulhamid Mallammadori, polled 136, 977 votes to defeat his challenger, Nuraddeen Muhammad, of the PDP who scored 107, 455.

