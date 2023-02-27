A former Governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari, has won the Zamfara West Senate position under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Returning Officer, Zamfara West Senatorial Election, Rufus Tinuola announced the results at the collation centre in Talata-Mafara on Monday.

Mr Tinuola said Yari scored 147,346 votes against his closest opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bello S-Fagon, who scored 58,832 votes.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Zamfara West Senatorial District, Abdul’aziz Yari, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” he added.

Reacting to Mr Yari’s victory, an APC chieftain in the state, Sha’ayau Sarkinfawa, commended the people of the area for voting Mr Yari for the Senate position.

Mr Sarkinfawa said that from the records as a former governor of the state, Mr Yari has the qualities to be a representative of Zamfara West in the Red Chamber.

