The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, has been declared the winner of Wase federal constituency of Pleateau State election held on Saturday.

The Deputy Speaker, who contested on the platform of the All Progressive Congress, was declared winner by the coalition officer of the constituency, Sati Umaru Fwatshak, a professor.

According to the collation officer, who declared the result on Monday, the Deputy Speaker polled a total of 31,499 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ibrahim Bawa Kanji of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 25, 513 votes.

This is the fifth term of the lawmaker in the House of Represenetatives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

