Cornelius Nnaji, a serving member of the House of Representatives representing Enugu East-Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, has lost his bid to return to the Green Chamber.

Mr Nnaji, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was defeated by his Labour Party (LP) rival, Paul Nnamchi, during the 25 February National Assembly election in the constituency.

The returning officer for the constituency, Chinedum Ibezim, announced the result Monday morning at the collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Enugu East Local Government Headquarters.

Mr Nnamchi, a professor and candidate of the LP, polled a total of 50,308 votes. Mr Nnaji of the PDP came polled 16,239 votes to come a distant second.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the election, Ejike Okolo, scored a total of 1,191 votes to come third.

“Nnamchi Paul Sunday of Labour Party (LP), having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Mr Ibezim, a professor, declared.

A total of eight candidates contested in the election, according to the returning officer.

This is the second House of Representatives seat that the LP would win in Enugu State which is considered a PDP state because it is controlled by a PDP governor.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the LP won the House of Representatives seat for Nsukka-Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency in the state.

This newspaper also reported that the state governor and candidate of the PDP for Enugu North District, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, also lost his bid to represent the district at the Senate.

Mr Ugwuanyi was defeated by the LP candidate for the district.

As of the time of this report, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that LP candidates were leading in many federal constituencies and senatorial districts in the state.

The widespread victories of the LP candidates in the state have been attributed to the “effect” of Peter Obi, the LP presidential candidate, who has been enjoying growing support across the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

