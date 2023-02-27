Segun Adekoya, the House of Representatives Deputy Minority Whip and member representing Ijebu-North/East/Ogun Waterside Federal Constituency, has failed to retain his seat.

Mr Adekoya, popularly known as “Attacker”, contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s National Assembly election in Ogun and failed to return for the third term.

He was defeated by Adegbesan Joseph of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Announcing the results, INEC Returning Officer, Adeyemi Bamgbose, said that Mr Joseph scored 35,708 votes to defeat Mr Adekoya, who scored 25,450 votes.

