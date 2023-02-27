The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared Hamisu Chidari, the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, as the winner of Danbatta/Makoda Federal Constituency.

Haruna Musa of Bayero University Kano (BUK), the returning officer, announced Mr Chidari of APC as the winner of the 25 February House of Representatives election after scoring 30,346 votes.

Mr Musa said Mr Chidari defeated his closest contender, Badamasi Ayuba, of NNPP, who polled 24,792 votes.

Similarly, the INEC declared Abdulmumi Jibrin of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the winner of the Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of the state.

The Returning Officer, Sale Kumurya of BUK, announced the results at Bebeji on Monday.

Mr Kumurya said Mr Jibrin scored 40,463 votes to defeat his closest rival, Sunusi Saidu Kiru of All Progressives Congress (APC), who netted 34,798 votes.

Again, the commission declared Sani Bala of the APC as the winner of the Kunchi/Tsanyawa Federal Constituency in the state.

F. Abdullahi of BUK, the returning officer, announced the results in Tsanyawa Local Government Area on Monday.

Mr Abdullahi said Mr Bala scored 25,000 votes, while Safiyanu Mohammed of NNPP clinched 21,648 votes.

Also, Sani Ibrahim of BUK, the returning officer for Minjibir/Ungogo Federal Constituency, had declared Adamu Sani of NNPP as a winner of the parliamentary election after scoring 49,274 votes.

Mr Ibrahim said Mr Sani defeated Marau Sani Nas of APC who scored 16,629 votes. (NAN)

