On Sunday, The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Thaddeus Attah of the Labour Party (LP) as the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat winner in the House of Representatives.

Mr Attah defeated famous singer Bankole Wellington, aka Banky W, and Babjide, son of Musiliu Obanikoro, a former minister of state for defence, at the polls.

Funmilayo Odukoya, the INEC Returning Officer, declared Mr Attah the winner on Sunday at the Collation Centre, Lagos State Model Nursery and Primary School, Marwa, Lekki 1.

“That Thaddeus Attah of LP, having satisfied the law requirement, is now declared the winner and is returned elected, signed by me. Thank you so much,” she said.

Mr Attah won with 24,075 votes, beating his counterparts, Mr Olubankole Wellington (Banky W) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had 18,666 votes, and Mr Babjide Obanikoro of the APC, who had 16, 901 votes.

BVAS Complaint

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), before INEC announced the results, the party agents and INEC officials disagreed over the authenticity of the results even before the presiding officer declared.

APC and PDP representatives refused to accept the results announcement unless their complaints were addressed.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the PDP agent, Aderemi Adeshina, claimed that some voters were disenfranchised in some polling units in the LGA.

Mr Adeshina also claimed that results recorded in some units after the elections were not transmitted through the BVAS machine.

Nigerians React to Banky W’s Loss

The ten-over-ten singer and husband to famous actress Adesua Etomi was contesting for the third time in the House of Representatives.

Unfortunately, he lost a second time since he began his political career.

Banky W’s fans were shocked at the election outcome and attributed his loss to not joining the Labour Party.

feel so sorry for Banky W ngl, man had put in too much work to lose again this time — Obà Oluségun (@ThePsalms_NG) February 27, 2023

I have mixed feelings about this. First I'm sad he lost cos he sold fresh ideas and looks like he would perform better than the LP guy. I am happy he lost cos his colleagues in the entertainment industry played a key role in his loss. They all voted LP based on emotions. — Olateju. 👨‍🔬🇳🇬🕌📿 (@awodunteju) February 27, 2023

People voted with sentiment in Eti-osa….Banky would have won if not for hatred and bitterness for APC in Lagos….. congratulations to the winner — ADE👑 (@MrAkinto) February 27, 2023

Well I feel for him, but he should have contested under labor party, knowing youth will only vote for labor party, without even knowing the contestant — Hot&creamy💦💦 (@Hotcreamy2) February 27, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

