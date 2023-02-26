INEC has declared a former governor of Gombe State, Danjuma Goje of the APC, the winner of Gombe Central senatorial election.

INEC returning officer for the election, Mustapha Muhammad, who declared the results on Sunday in Kumo, said Mr Goje polled 102, 916 votes.

He defeated his closest rival, Aliyu Abubakar of the PDP, who polled 37, 870 votes, and Bibikir Muhammad of the NNPP, who secured 1,155 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Goje is the incumbent senator representing the senatorial district and was a two-term governor of Gombe State.(NAN)

