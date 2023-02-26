A former Governor of Ogun, Gbenga Daniel, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared winner of the Ogun-East Senatorial election held on Saturday.

Christopher Onwuka, INEC Returning Officer for the senatorial district, announced the results on Sunday at the collation centre in Itoro Hall, Ijebu-Ode.

Mr Onwuka said Mr Daniel scored 115,147 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ajibola Kalejaiye of the PDP, who scored 58,708 votes.

“I, Prof. Christopher Onwuka, by the powers conferred on me, as the INEC Returning Officer for this election and having scored the highest number of votes, hereby declared Gbenga Daniel of APC winner of the election,” he said. (NAN)

In Ogun West District, Solomon Adeola of the APC was declared winner.

Oluseye Onabanjo, the INEC returning officer for the senatorial district, made the declaration on Sunday at Orona Hall in Ilaro.

Mr Onabanjo said Mr Adeola polled a total of 112, 887 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ganiyu Obanibasiri of the PDP, who scored 60,189 votes.

“Solomon Adeola of APC, having scored the highest votes of 112,887, is hereby declared the winner of the election conducted on Feb. 25 for the Ogun-West Senatorial District,” Onabanjo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Adeola, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, is currently representing Lagos-West Senatorial District at the Senate.

Mr Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, in an interview with journalists at Ilaro, expressed satisfaction with the results, thanking God and his people for the overwhelming confidence and trust they expressed through their votes.

“I want to assure you that having gone round the 59 wards of the district, I am aware of the developmental challenges facing my people in the area of infrastructure, energy, education and healthcare.

“Even, before the election, I have started addressing some of these challenges.

“I promise to continue in similar pattern in the days, weeks and months ahead,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jimoh Ibrahim of the APC was declared winner of the senatorial seat for Ondo South district.

Mr Ibrahim polled 110,665 votes to defeat a former deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi of the PDP, who polled 65, 784 votes.

Announcing the result of the election in Okitipupa on Sunday, Johnson Fashimilehin, the INEC returning officer, said “Having polled the highest number of votes of 110, 665 against 65, 784, I hereby declare Ibrahim of APC winner of the election in Ondo South.

“I Prof. Fashimilehin, by the power conferred on me as the INEC Returning Officer for this election, and having satisfied the highest number of votes, I hereby declared Ibrahim returned as elected,” Fashimilehin said. (NAN)

