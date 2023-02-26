INEC has declared Nasir Sani-Zango of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Saturday’s election for Katsina North Senatorial District.
Sanda Umar, a professor and the INEC Returning Officer for the senatorial election, announced the results on Sunday in Daura.
The returning officer said Sani-Zango won the election with 174,062 votes to defeat the incumbent Senator, Ahmad Babba-Kaita of the Peoples Democratic Party, who polled 163,583 votes.
“In view of this, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), having satisfied the provisions of the law and polled the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner of the election, ” the returning officer said.
(NAN)
