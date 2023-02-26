The Labour Party (LP), Nasarawa State chapter, has called on party supporters to remain calm over Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) delay in uploading election results.

Alex Emmanuel, LP State chairman, appealed at a press conference on Sunday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

As a matter of urgency, Mr Emmanuel called on INEC to upload election results as promised before the 2023 election.

According to him, INEC’s delay in uploading election results has called for concern among Nigerians, especially party supporters in Nasarawa.

“Based on the reports we are receiving from our polling agents across the 13 local government areas of the state that the results have not been uploading in the server is the reason for this press conference.INEC said it will ensure that election results are transmitted electronically in this year’s election, but since yesterday, the results are yet to be uploaded to the server.

“We are concerned and afraid that election results can be manipulated if the results cannot be uploaded from the polling unit. How can the results be transmitted from the collation centre,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel, however, commended INEC for bringing innovation in this year’s election, especially using Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, and thanked security personnel for maintaining law and order.

The party chairman also thanked the people of Nasarawa state for coming out en masse to vote for the Labour Party to make Nigeria great again.

(NAN)

