The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Francis Fadahunsi has been re-elected to represent the Osun East Senatorial District.

Mr Fadahunsi, popularly known as Fadah, won his second term election by polling a total 127,877 votes to defeat his closest rival, Famurewa Ajibola, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 95,670.

Igbaroola Anthony of the Labour Party came third with 5598 votes, while Adeyemi Ebenezer of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came fourth with 1282 votes.

The Returning Officer for Osun East Senatorial District, Waheed Bamigbade, who announced the result, said Mr Fadahunsi satisfied the requirements of the law to be declared the winner of the election.

