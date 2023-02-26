Akeem, one of the sons of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has won the Atiba/ Afijio/Oyo East/Oyo West Federal Constituency seat for the third time.

Mr Adeyemi, popularly known as SKIMEH, is currently representing the federal constituency and recontested on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Adeyemi won the federal constituency seat in 2015 and 2019.

The result was declared at the collation centre for the federal constituency within the INEC office in Oyo East Local Government area in the Akunlemu area of Oyo.

Mr Adeyemi scored 34,822 to defeat all other candidates who participated in the election.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mudashiru Akinlabi, scored 31,671, while Oyedemi Oyeleru of Accord scored a total of 13 544.

Yesufu Ademola of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) scored 77 votes, while Ogunniyi Olaoluwa of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored 1,951.

Also, INEC on Sunday declared the candidate of APC, Aderemi Oseni, the Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency winner, in Saturday’s National Assembly election.

In announcing the results, Dayo Akinola, the INEC returning officer, said Mr Oseni scored the highest votes of 26, 285 to defeat his closest rival, the incumbent, Rep. Oluyemi Taiwo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 10,988 votes.

(NAN)

