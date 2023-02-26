The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Olamijuwonlo, son of the former late Governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala, as the winner of the Ogbomoso Federal Constituency election.

Mr Olamijuwonlo, a former Chairman of Ogbomoso North Local Government polled 33, 268 votes to beat his close rival, Olufemi Onireti of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 27,126.

In his reactions, shortly after he was declared winner said, Olamijuwonlo said: “I’m so excited.

“I will not disappoint the people of Ogbomoso and my constituents who voted for me. I’m so grateful to them all.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Olamijuwonlo’s father governed Oyo State from 2007 to 2011 under PDP.

Also, Najeem Oyedeji, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won the Federal Constituency seat election for Iseyin/ Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola.

Announcing the winner, the Returning Officer, Adeolu Adeleke, said that Mr Oyedeji scored total votes of 30, 372, while Dr Soliu Gbadamosi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 28,821 votes.

(NAN)

