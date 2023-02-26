A nonagenarian, Ibrahim Lawal, said the ease with which he cast his vote during the presidential and national assembly elections brought back a nostalgic feeling of the distant past.

Mr Lawal, 93, a Yoruba community leader in Kaduna, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he started exercising his franchise as a voter in 1953 at 23.

He recounted that at that time, voting for political leaders was done with ease, devoid of economic and sentimental manipulations, but rather based on the collective interest of all.

He lamented that as the years passed and Nigerians began to claim to be ‘more civilised’, they began to attach religious and tribal sentiments to all their affairs, including decisions on who should lead them.

“We should love ourselves; if God had wished, He would have created all of us as Muslims or Christians. I can vividly recollect when the then Premier of Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, visited Jos during his days, and he exhibited a sense of oneness of the people.

“Despite Jos being a predominantly Christian community, he gathered the people and told them in the Hausa language, ‘my relatives, come and let’s all eat food together’. During his days as Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, a Christian, was so much admired by Muslims in the North,” he recalled.

Mr Lawal urged Nigerians to unite regardless of their tribal, religious or political affiliation.

The nonagenarian said voting was devoid of thuggery, commotion, and tension associated with similar exercises in the past.

He attributed this positive development to using Bio-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to ease and facilitate voting proceedings.

He also commended INEC and security operatives for providing the enabling environment while urging the electoral body to make amends where necessary.

(NAN)

