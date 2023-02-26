Residents in Kaduna State on Sunday attributed the low turnout of voters in the ongoing general elections to the cash crunch occasioned by the new Naira redesign policy.

Some residents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said they were anxious to travel to enable them to exercise their franchise.

They, however, added that they were constrained not to as they couldn’t get enough cash to travel.

Faisal Adamu, 28, a tricyclist, said he had been a regular voter since he reached voting age but lost interest in the ongoing polls.

He said agents of politicians who had met them earlier to solicit their votes before the election day collected their account numbers. Still, they have not seen a credit alert, even after the polls.

“These politicians are untrustworthy; that was why I did not waste my time at the polling unit, because in previous years, they gave us cash, and we voted their candidates.”

Also, Muhydeen Muhammad, an online journalist, said that from what he witnessed, President Buhari’s policy on Naira had a good impact on the election.

“Despite the low turnout of voters, which might have been hugely due to lack of cash, the ones who voted would make Nigeria more significant in the eyes of the world and demystify history.

“Those who voted did on the backdrop of the perceived competence and credibility of their candidates; rather than choices of others (vote buyers) which the availability of cash would have played a critical role to,” he said.

Similarly, Jemimah Nuhu, an agro-allied businesswoman, said she couldn’t travel to her home town in Kachia LGA of Kaduna to cast her vote due to a cash shortage.

She, however, said that previous elections at her polling units in Kachia were a stronghold for vote buying, where she also benefitted from cash but voted for who she felt was a good candidate.

“If I had gone this year, I’m sure with the cash shortage, vote buyers would have been confused and disappointed because most times, vote buying helped them to achieve their target through the unpatriotic and gullible ones,” she said.

Another voter, Victor Azubuike, said the CBN cash policy disenfranchised several Nigerians who would have loved to travel to their preferred places to cast their votes.

He, however, said the cash policy had ensured, to a very reasonable extent, that those who came out to vote did it without the influence of material things or cash.

Mr Azubuike said the cash policy, which had both good and bad effects, would, on the good side, make elected leaders take governance more seriously because they worked hard to get the people’s vote and not with their accumulated wealth.

