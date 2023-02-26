The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Taofeek Ajilesoro of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of Saturday’s election for the Ife Federal Constituency seat.
The INEC Returning Officer, Abdulfatai Makinde, declared Mr Ajilesoro, who polled 53,078 votes as the winner at the Ife Central Collation Centre on Sunday in Ile-Ife.
Mr Makinde said the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Benjamin Adereti, scored 51,051 votes.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Ajilesoro is a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ife Federal Constituency.
Results of the presidential election are still being collated in wards and local governments across Nigeria by the electoral commission, INEC.
Nigerians on Saturday voted to elect a new president and members of parliament.
Voting will, however, continue in some areas of the country today.
