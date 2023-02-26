The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to repeat elections in areas where there were electoral irregularities such as ballot box snatching.

The Chairperson of PFN, Cross River State chapter, Lawrence Ekwok, who spoke with reporters in Calabar, said INEC should also repeat the elections in areas where potential voters were prevented from voting.

He said there should also be elections at polling units where the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices were carted away or destroyed by thugs.

“Other areas where elections should be cancelled and repeated should include polling units or states where ballot papers did not contain the logo of some political parties.

“Doing this will help prevent possible protests from those who feel disenfranchised and will also discourage violent activities.

“If this is done the eventual winner of the election will be confident of having the mandate of the Nigerian people, while also discouraging thuggery and impunity in future elections,” Mr Ekwok said.

He charged INEC to do everything possible to convince Nigerians that the commission was truly committed to conducting free, fair and credible elections.

While calling for the speedy upload of results to avoid any suspicion, he charged residents of Cross River to come out en mass to vote in the governorship and House of Assembly elections on 11 March.

Mr Ekwok condemned the open threats against voters at polling units in the country.

Results of the presidential election are still being collated in wards and local governments across Nigeria by the electoral commission, INEC.

Nigerians on Saturday voted to elect a new president and members of parliament.

Voting will, however, continue in some areas of the country today.

(NAN)

