Gboluga Ikengboju, the lawmaker representing Irele/Okitipupa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has lost his bid for a second term.
Mr Ikengboju of the PDP lost to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Okunjimi Odimayo, in the National Assembly election held on Saturday.
According to INEC’s returning officer for the federal constituency, Olabode Olatubosun, a professor, who announced the result on Sunday at Stella Marris College Okitipupa, Mr Odimayo polled 44,638 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Ikengboju, who scored 21,066.
Mr Odimayo, a 2020 APC gubernatorial aspirant in the state, has dedicated his victory to God and the people of the constituency for electing him to represent them.
As of the time of filling this report, the collation was ongoing for the senatorial election.
