The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara State, Attahiru Madami, says the Tsaragi Polling Unit 10 result would be cancelled following a case of ballot box snatching by hoodlums on Saturday.

Tsaragi is in the Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Mr Madami told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that the cancellation was in line with the rules guiding the conduct of the elections.

He attributed the late arrival of INEC personnel, and materials to some parts of Ilorin West and subsequent late the commencement of voting hitches at Registration Area Centre (RAC).

“It took us up to 11 a.m. before we finished the distribution of logistics and immediately I knew we are starting late. I extended the time of voting until the last person in queue voted”, he said.

READ ALSO:

The REC said out of 2,887 polling units in Kwara State only one polling unit had its ballot boxes snatched.

He said it was not true that the commission used vehicles belonging to one of the political parties involved in the election to distribute materials.

Results of the presidential election are still being collated in wards and local governments across Nigeria by the electoral commission, INEC.

Nigerians on Saturday voted to elect a new president and members of the national parliament.

Voting will, however, continue in some areas of the country today.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

