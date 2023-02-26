A former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nsima Ekere, has delivered his polling unit in Akwa Ibom State for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in Saturday’s general elections.

The APC scored 89 out of the 174 valid votes at the Polling Unit 004, Edemaya Ward 1, Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The Labour Party scored 46, which is the next highest votes in the unit, followed by the Peoples Democratic Party which had 37 votes.

The Young Progressives Party scored one vote.

Mr Ekere, a former deputy governor of Akwa Ibom, was the 2019 APC governorship candidate in the state.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Umana, had also delivered his polling in Akwa Ibom State for Mr Tinubu.

A former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, and a chieftain of the APC in the state, Akanimo Udofia, have also delivered their units for Mr Tinubu.

Results of the presidential election are still being collated in wards and local governments across Nigeria by the electoral commission, INEC.

Nigerians on Saturday voted to elect a new president and members of parliament.

Voting will, however, continue in some areas of the country today.

