The results of Saturday’s presidential election coming in show that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Umana, has won his polling unit in Akwa Ibom State for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The APC scored 140 out of the 217 valid votes in the Polling Unit 001 (Secondary School, Ndiya Usung Inyang) in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The Peoples Democratic Party, which came second, scored 49 votes, followed by the Labour Party with 22 votes. The New Nigeria Peoples Party scored four votes, while the Young Peoples Party had two votes.

Mr Umana and his wife, Florence, voted at the unit on Saturday.

Results of the presidential election are still being collated in wards and local governments across Nigeria by the electoral commission, INEC.

Nigerians on Saturday voted to elect a new president and members of parliament.

Voting will, however, continue in some areas of the country today.

