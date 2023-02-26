The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has extended voting in the presidential and National Assembly Elections in Cross River State to Sunday, 26 February.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Anthonia Nwobi, head of department, voter education and publicity, on behalf of Gabriel Yomere, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Cross River.

According to Mrs Nwobi, the extension became necessary for the presidential and National Assembly election to be held in areas of the state where it could not hold on the original date of 25 February.

“The extension to Sunday was for the exercise to hold in polling units and wards in Cross River the election did not take place, including Bakassi Local Government Area, Dayspring 1 and 2 as well as Qua Island.

“Voting in the affected areas will resume by 8 a.m. and end at noon.

“All stakeholders, including members of political parties, Interagency Consultative Committee on Election Security, Observers, the press, INEC staff and ad-hoc personnel for the 2023 general elections should be guided,” she said.

She added that the commission reassures all eligible voters of its resolution that no registered voter would be disenfranchised in the 2023 general election.

James Bassey of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps had said earlier that some hoodlums were preventing the movement of people.

(NAN)

