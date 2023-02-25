The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, after casting his vote on Saturday, expressed confidence that the presidential candidate of his party, the All Progressives Congress(APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the election.

Mr Lawan said the ammendment of the Electoral Act by the ninth National Assembly which gave the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) sufficient lattitude to introduce more technology in the electoral process made the 2023 polls very significant.

Speaking to journalists after he voted at his Katuzu ward polling unit in his home town, Gashua in Yobe State, Mr Lawan said: “Today’s elections are very significant for so many reasons but one of the major reasons is what the ninth National Assembly has done – to produce an ammendment of the Electoral Act that gives INEC sufficient lattitude to introduce more technology for the election process.

“It didn’t take me more than a minute to go through the BVAS accreditation process. It didn’t take me more than a minute to cast my vote. This is very important for our democracy in Nigeria because the process cut out any tendency for compromise, for fraud, for multiple voting and so many other things.

“And I believe that this process will produce leaders that the voters would have decided to have them lead them.

“I also want to take this opportunity to congratulate Mr President for signing the Electoral Act that we worked on and this is a joint success story.

“It is one of our legacies that the ninth National Assembly will really be proud of and Mr President himself will be proud that here we are at this juncture in our democracy journey that we have an Electoral Act that has all the safeguards so far that will make the vote of every citizen who cast his vote to count.

“Let me also at this point, I’m not campaigning, but I want to commend our people, our citizens especially my Senatorial District, they have shown love, they have shown sacrifice, uncommon love for me particularly and I cannot thank them enough.

“This election, for me, will be the fifth election consecutively into the Senate by the grace of God and I am very confident, we will win this election.

“Here, the President will win, the Senatorial candidate, that’s myself, will win, the member of the House of Representatives by the grace of God will also win.

“And we are going to continue to work with our President by the time Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu becomes the President. He will inherit the ninth National Assembly. He will work with us for at least two weeks because our tenure ends on the 11th of June, 2023.

“I want to say that we are going to give him full cooperation like we have given President Buhari over the last three and half years and when the 10th National Assembly will be in place and the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be in office I want to believe that he will have a National Assembly that will be fully, totally and completely supportive to the cause of building Nigeria for Nigerians.”

Signed:

Ola Awoniyi

Special Adviser(Media)

to President of the Senate

Saturday, 25th February, 2023

