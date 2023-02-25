Officers from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and National Drugs and Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) left the Kofar Baru Polling Unit where President Muhammadu Buhari cast his vote, minutes after the president left.

The president cast his vote around 10:06 a.m. and left for his private residence after briefing journalists.

PREMIUM TIMES reporter, who was at the PU 003 Kofar Baru in Daura as early as 7:30 a.m., noticed the heavy presence of officers from the three security agencies.

Though they refused to speak to this reporter, an electoral officer at the polling unit who also asked his name not to be revealed, said the officers were there to check financial misconduct especially vote buying.

This reporter counted seven EFCC officials, five ICPC and four NDLEA officials at strategic points before the president arrived.

When the president arrived, they helped State House security officials to control the crowd.

Immediately after the president left, the officials also left the polling unit.

Mr Buhari and First Lady Aisha Buhari joined millions of Nigerians to vote for their preferred presidential candidate among the 18 contesting to succeed Mr Buhari who is leaving office after completing his second term.

