Benedicta Osuji, a nonagenarian, has cast her vote in Atta unit 013, Ikeduru council area of Imo State.

Mrs Osuji, 95, expressed confidence in the electoral process and urged Nigerians to keep faith with the system as they seek to elect new leaders on Saturday.

She described the presidential election as “decisive”, adding that she felt fulfilled after casting her vote.

She also thanked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for organising the elections despite challenges across the country.

“I came out to exercise my franchise because I believe that each Nigerian will have to contribute their quota to a greater Nigeria for our younger ones and children yet unborn,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the polling unit witnessed a large turnout of voters, although INEC officials arrived late to the units.

