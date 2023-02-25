James Faleke, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency on Saturday refused all entreaties to be the recipient of VIP treatment when he went to cast his vote at his Ojodu polling unit.

Rather, he opted to join the queue with other voters and patiently waited for his turn to be accredited before voting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Faleke arrived at the Polling Unit 02, Ikeja Local Government 11, Ojodu at 10:20 a.m.

He was recognised by the INEC supervisor at the polling unit and asked to go forward, but he rejected the offer, saying, “voting is a civic right”.

He then joined the queue for the elderly who are above 60 years of age and waited for his turn to vote.

“I am fine. You know I represent them, and I have to lead by example. Let me stay in the queue,” he said.

Speaking on the sidelines, Mr Faleke said the election process was commendable.

“I am glad to see the peaceful conduct of the election. The turnout is impressive, and the Bimodal Voting System (BVAS) worked well here. It took just a few minutes.

“I am expecting victory at the end of the day,” he said.

Before joining the queue Mr Faleke had before joining the queue, visited some residents in the neighbourhood encouraging them to come out and vote.

The elections at Ojodu 02, were peaceful and the turnout of voters was impressive with the presence of security officials evident.

The accreditation started as early as 9. a.m.

NAN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

