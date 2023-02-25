Accreditation and voting in the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday commenced amid a large turnout of voters in parts of Dutse and Jahun Local Government Areas of Jigawa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise began at about 9:00 a.m. amid high voter turnout in most areas visited.

The exercise was progressing peacefully as most of the polling units have at least two policemen.

However, security personnel were absent at Gwampai Units A and B at Idanduna ward about 8km to Jahun Local Government council headquarters.

There were no security personnel at the Abirakyau polling unit, still under the Idanduna ward possibly due to the absence of INEC officials at the two polling units.

At about 8:45 a.m. INEC officials were yet to arrive at the designated election centres, where a significant number of voters were seen waiting in queue since 6:00 am.

Nasiru Alhassan, a voter, said that he had been at the polling centre since 5:45 a.m. in order to be able to finish on time and return home.

Another prospective voter, Muhammad Salisu, who claimed he trekked from the Gidan Malam area a distance of about 1.5km away from his polling unit, said that he had been in the queue since 6:50 a.m.

Gambo Yahuza, the Presiding Officer, at Yar-Jigawa Unit 019 Jahun, told NAN at 8:59 a.m. attributed the delay in the early commencement of voter accreditation to the wrong entry of password into the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Mr Yahuza said that the issue had been resolved and the accreditation of voters began.

However, voting was yet to start in some wards in Dutse LGA.

At Jigawa Tsada and Kachi wards, some of the elections officers just arrived the polling units between 7:40 and 8:30 am, as the exercise was yet to start.

Also, the exercise did not commence at Gandu Unit 004; Jigawar Tsada Unit 05 and Unit 024 as well as Kachi Unit O23.

NAN also observed that there were disagreements between some of the electoral officials in Kachi ward at Unit 05.

A corps member, Doris Yakubu, expected to serve as Assistant Presiding Officer II, was asked to leave the polling unit as her name could not be found on the list.

However, the Presiding Officer in charge of the Unit, Muhammad Adamu, said he has reported the matter to INEC office for immediate action.

Also, Blessing Joshua and Zulaihat Awwal who were to serve as assistant presiding officers I, were also asked to leave the PU as their names were not on the list too.

In all the areas visited, there was adequate provision of security personnel as voters waited patiently to cast their votes.

