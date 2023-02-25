Voting was delayed in many polling units in Nigeria’s South-east due to late arrival of electoral officials.

In Enugu, voting was yet to commence as of 9 a.m. at PU 14, Ward 11 in Enugu North Local Government Area of the state.

Although electoral officials had arrived at the unit, they were still sorting the materials while voters waited around the unit.

An adhoc staff of INEC told PREMIUM TIMES that they had accredited some voters to save time while the sorting was on going.

At 10 a.m., voting materials were yet to arrive at 10 polling units – 001-005. 021-025 – in Umuenwene ward in Enugu East Local Government Area.

Unlike in other polling units, there were also no security operatives at the unit.

Voters were seen seated in and waiting for materials to arrive.

A voter and community leader, Charles Ifenze, told PREMIUM TIMES they were disappointed that the election did not start by 8:30 a.m. as promised by INEC

“Voters are here in large numbers, but INEC officials are not here. Nothing is happening here. We are not happy,” he said

Also, in several polling units in Anambra State, this newspaper gathered that voting had not started as of 10:13 a.m.

At a polling unit in Awada Primary School, Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area, a voter told PREMIUM TIMES that voting had not started as of 10 a.m.

“We are many here. But INEC officials have not come yet. People are frustrated, ” he said.

In Imo, another state in the South-east, a voter, Ben Okolo, said election materials had not arrived in several polling units in Owerri, the state capital, as of 10:30 a.m.

