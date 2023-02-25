Voters in Ikuru Ward 5 in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State have expressed satisfaction over the timely arrival of electoral materials to the area..

Titus Jones, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Chairman in the area, commended INEC for the timely arrival of the materials.

He said, unlike previous elections which were characterised by poor logistics, Saturday’s presidential elections had recorded effective distribution of electoral materials.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, materials arrived by 9: 20 a.m. at the Community Primary School, Ikuru, followed by immediate distribution of the materials to the 38 units of the wards.

Voters in the area waited patiently to cast their votes.

Uche Secondus, the immediate past National Chairman of the PDP was among the electorate expected to vote at the primary school.

NAN

