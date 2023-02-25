Electorates at most polling units in the Apo Resettlement Area in Abuja have decried the non-arrival of electoral officials and materials as of 9.30 a.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the polling units are the Primary Health Centre Polling Unit 129,

At Apo Senior Secondary School Polling Unit 123, near the chief’s palace, and Town Hall Polling Unit 128 among others.

The electorates were seen at the various polling units waiting for the arrival of officials and materials.

“This is my first time coming out to vote. I am determined and the delay will not deter me.

“We need a change in this country and that change will begin with me. So, I came prepared to wait and ensure my vote will count,’’ an electorate at the health centre, Amos Kobe said.

At the Apo Secondary School, Pedro Ajayi expressed disappointment that the electoral process was yet to commence in all of the Apo Resettlement area.

Mr Ajayi said, “I came here since 7.30 a.m and all we have been able to do is take numbers, no sign of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials.

“So many people have been coming and leaving angrily, I hope they will return to exercise their rights.

Also at the Town Hall unit, the electorates were seen hanging around without any sign of the officials.

At the Apo Village, the INEC officials arrived at about 9.30 a.m and more than 1,000 electorates who had taken numbers were sited hanging around to cast their votes.

Ginika Ebere, expressed excitement on seeing the INEC officials, saying “thank God I will be able to vote today for the first time.

Aaron Abram said, “ the voting process is supposed to start by 8.30 and imagine when the officials are arriving.

“I don’t see the process ending at 2.30 p.m. because there are so many people here.

“The only interesting thing is that no matter how much time they waste, Nigerians are prepared to vote and ensure their vote counts.’’

Most shops and malls within the resettlement area were closed, although some mini shops were doing skeletal sales to customers.

