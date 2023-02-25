Some voters in Sango-Ota on Saturday expressed worry over the delay in the arrival of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and voting materials.

They expressed their worries in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

Adeyemi Adegoke, a voter at one of the polling centres in the town, told the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) that people were getting tired as a result of the delay in accreditation and voting.

He said voting had not started in the entire Ota, which had eight wards with over 300 units.

“It is not really encouraging because we need to start doing things the right way,” he said.

Another voter, Taiwo Ogunyemi, attributed the delay in the commencement of voting to poor logistics by INEC officials.

He, however, said many voters were waiting at various centres to vote for their preferred candidates.

NAN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

