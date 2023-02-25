Abstract: The vice president and his wife, both from Ikenne, voted at Polling Unit 14, Egunrege, Ikenne Local Government Area.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, have cast their votes in Polling Unit 14 in the presidential and National Assembly elections held across the country.

The vice president and his wife, both from Ikenne, voted at Polling Unit 14, Egunrege, Ikenne Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived at the polling unit as early as 7:15 a.m. while accreditation of voters and voting commenced at 8:35 a.m.

Mr Osinbajo and his wife arrived at the unit at 9:54 a.m., got successfully verified by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) at 9:58 a.m. and voted at 10 a.m.

Speaking with journalists, Mr Osinbajo said he was impressed with the conduct of the exercise at the unit.

He expressed optimism that the orderly conduct at the unit would be replicated across the country.

The vice president, who moved his voting centre from Lagos to Ogun in 2021, described the election as peaceful.

“This is my polling booth. The Ojurege polling booth is very peaceful and I hope this is the same all across the state,” Mr Osinbajo said.

No fewer than 133 voters are expected to exercise their franchise at the polling unit.

(NAN)

